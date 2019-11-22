CANCELLED: Victoria’s Secret pulls the plug on their annual Fashion Show

For several months, rumors were floating around the 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would be cancelled, but it wasn’t until recently that we had confirmation.

“We think it’s important to evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret, that is happening in certain respects now and I think there will be more to come. If that continues to get evaluated, again, we believe the most important thing is the quality of the merchandise itself,” said Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of L Brands (Victoria’s Secret’s parent company) Stuart B. Burgdoerfer when asked about the possibility of a 2019 show.

It was only a matter of time, and considering Victoria’s “secret” was that she never really acclimated to the new cultural norms but making the show more body inclusive … we’re not terribly shocked.

