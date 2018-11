Carly Rae Jepsen just released a new music video for “Party For One”

Carly Rae Jepsen just released a music video for the lead single, “Party for One” off her forthcoming album!

The song is basically an anthem for self-love, and features various people enjoying the company of themselves in a hotel. The video even features Mark Kanemura, who went viral after posting his solo dance parties to Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling” on Instagram!

Watch the video below: