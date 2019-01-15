Carol Channing, Broadway legend and star of “Hello, Dolly!,” is dead at 97.
Carol Channing was and will always be a Broadway icon. She originated the legendary role of Dolly Levi in the Broadway classic, “Hello, Dolly!” and even drew film buzz during her performance as Muzzy Van Hossmere in the film version of “Throughly Modern Millie.”

She will be deeply missed. Goodbye, sweet Dolly.

RIP Carol Channing (1921 – 2019)

Carol Channing thanks the audience during her curtain call after the matinee performance of “Hello, Dolly!’ at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York Wednesday Jan. 10, 1996. Channing is celebrating her 4,500 performance of the legendary show. (AP Photo/Aubrey Reuben)

