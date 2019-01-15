Carol Channing, Broadway legend and star of “Hello, Dolly!,” is dead at 97.

Carol Channing was and will always be a Broadway icon. She originated the legendary role of Dolly Levi in the Broadway classic, “Hello, Dolly!” and even drew film buzz during her performance as Muzzy Van Hossmere in the film version of “Throughly Modern Millie.”
She will be deeply missed. Goodbye, sweet Dolly.
RIP Carol Channing (1921 – 2019)
Carol Channing, beloved star of HELLO, DOLLY! & GENTLEMAN PREFER BLONDES, dies at 97. https://t.co/sU7qE8x2t1
