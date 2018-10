You know how much we love “Carpool Karaoke,” and it’s finally back! This time Michael Buble jumps in the passenger seat!

James Corden and Buble whip through Los Angeles singing both Michael’s new music and some of his classic songs! The two also have am emotional conversation about the devastation of a cancer diagnosis, and how you can help find a cure.

Watch the video below, and if you want to help visit www.StandUpToCancer.org/LateLateShow.