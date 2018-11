This “Carpool Karaoke” starts out a little different when James Corden finds himself in a bind, and calls in a favor from the legendary Barbra Streisand!

In the car, Streisand explains how she failed her driving test THREE times, how she got Apple to change the way Siri pronounces her name, talks about how she handles her stage fright, manages to sing quite a few of her classics, and even sneaks in a few songs from her new album, “Walls.”

Watch the video below: