The cast of “Boy Meets World” reunited for a classic photo, and we’re so happy!

If you weren’t watching “Boy Meets World” in the 90s, then were you even really alive?! Just kidding … kinda. Either way, “Boy Meets World” was a pretty great show and for those of us that watched it every day, we were devastated when it ended.

But thanks to Danielle Fishel (aka Topanga), we were able to have a tiny glimpse of those good ole’ days. Fishel reunited with former castmates Ben Savage, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong to create the iconic cast photo.

For those of you unfamiliar with “Boy Meets World,” guess what?! All seven seasons are available to watch on Hulu, so we highly recommend taking a weekend and really just diving in!