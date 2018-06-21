Is there a cat living in your ceiling?! Maybe…

Posted by: KS95 June 21, 2018

So … we’re not exactly sure why there was a cat living in the ceiling, but it’s hilarious!

Emma Campbell from Scotland shared photos of this cat poking it’s head through the ceiling on Twitter, and now this cat is going viral. Apparently, the cat resides at an Animal Welfare League branch in Australia.

The best part is that nobody seems to know much about the cat. It seems they’ve just come to accept their new feline neighbor/roommate.

