For those of you who have never had a cat because “They Dont’t Love You Like Dogs Do”, I get it. Dogs are typically more… bouncy and excitable… when it comes to showing their emotions.

I say, that’s exactly why, when a cat shows love… he’s REALLY showing a LOT of love! At least that’s what my Cat has me trained to think. LOL

Here, a man goes away for a few weeks, and his cat shows him that he was missed.

-Darrin