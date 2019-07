‘CATS’ releases an official teaser trailer for the upcoming film!

CATS is a widely known Broadway classic and now Universal has decided to bring it to life on film. Check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming CATS film starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, and Judi Dench!

Watch the 4-minute teaser below:



PS. Look for the first official trailer THIS Friday!