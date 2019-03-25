Celebrities react to “thirsty” fan tweets read by Graham Norton (Slightly NSFW)

We’re certainly not celebrities here at KS95, but we’ve had a very small handful of let’s just say … interesting tweets, texts, proposals, etc. but nothing … we repeat NOTHING comes close to some of these tweets.

Graham Norton and his team put together a wonderful compilation of Norton reading these hilariously “thirsty” tweets to celebrities. If you are sure what “thirsty” means, it’s a sort of slang word that can be used to describe someone who’s a little too eager to get something or someone fishing for compliments.

Watch the video below, and if you’re not somewhere private consider keeping the volume down because some of these tweets are intense!