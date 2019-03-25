Celebrities react to “thirsty” fan tweets read by Graham Norton (Slightly NSFW)

Celebrities react to “thirsty” fan tweets read by Graham Norton (Slightly NSFW)

Posted by: KS95 March 25, 2019 31 Views

We’re certainly not celebrities here at KS95, but we’ve had a very small handful of let’s just say … interesting tweets, texts, proposals, etc. but nothing … we repeat NOTHING comes close to some of these tweets.

Graham Norton and his team put together a wonderful compilation of Norton reading these hilariously “thirsty” tweets to celebrities. If you are sure what “thirsty” means, it’s a sort of slang word that can be used to describe someone who’s a little too eager to get something or someone fishing for compliments.

Watch the video below, and if you’re not somewhere private consider keeping the volume down because some of these tweets are intense!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules