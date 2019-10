Chance the Rapper takes a spin with James Corden in the latest ‘Carpool Karaoke’

It’s no secret that ‘Carpool Karaoke’ is one of James Corden’s best bits. It’s the one we look forward to the most, and it always just looks like such a good time!

In the car, Chance talks about this latest album The Big Day, and the duo even find time to chat about Chance’s celebrity friendships including; Barack Obama, Jay-Z, and even Kanye West.

Oh, and somehow Corden convinces Chance to try a few vegetables.