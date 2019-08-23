Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in the new film, ‘Bombshell’

Yesterday (August 22), Lionsgate released a teaser trailer for their new film, Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. The film centers around Fox News, and the women who brought down the man who created it.

Check out the YouTube description below:

Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph. BOMBSHELL also stars Emmy® Award winner Kate McKinnon, Golden Globe® nominee Connie Britton, Emmy® Award winner Mark Duplass, Emmy® Award nominee Rob Delaney, Golden Globe® nominee Malcolm McDowell and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney.

Watch the trailer below:

