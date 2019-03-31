Check out our favorite sketches from this week’s “Saturday Night Live” hosted by Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh hosted this week’s Saturday Night Live, and to be honest there were quite a few good sketches from the evening!

We put together our favorites just for you, so we hope you enjoy them!

Discover Card – SNL

A commercial advertises Discover Card’s very relatable customer service.



Louise’s Birthday – SNL

An office celebrates a co-worker’s (Kate McKinnon) birthday.



Test Prep – SNL

A tutoring class (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney) goes off the rails trying to answer a teacher’s (Sandra Oh) questions.



Cheques – SNL

A commercial advertises the benefits of using cheques.



The Duel – SNL

A bystander (Sandra Oh) is accidentally injured during a duel between two men (Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett).

