Check out the new trailer for “Child’s Play” the Chucky reboot

Tis the season for new horror trailers apparently! This week alone we’ve seen new trailers for Pet Sematary and Us and now we’ve got ANOTHER new spooky trailer and this time it involves our “best friend” Chucky!

The new reboot basically circles back to the original story. Boy gets doll. Doll is possessed. Doll kills everyone. Blah, blah, blah. It’s the old story set in modern day with a little of that 1988 flair … and because of that, we are very hopeful!

Watch the trailer below, and be sure to see Child’s Play in theaters this summer!