Check out the unseen monster that was almost featured in “Bird Box”

Since its premiere, “Bird Box” has been the talk of the town and great source material for tons of memes, but at one point there was an opportunity for a new “monster” that we didn’t get to see.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN “BIRD BOX!”

Now we can continue … “Bird Box” is setting records for Netflix with over 45 million accounts watching the film all in the first week. And besides the memes there was that whole, “Bird Box Challenge” thing that people seemed to love. Either way … back to the point.

Since it’s debut people have pointed out that the film and particularly the films ending are different from the book. Yes, it was a book first. Surprise! Anywhoo … in the film the director strategically decided to not show the monster throughout the film, but now one of the artists who worked on the film has come forward and revealed some designs from the film.

“Keep in mind, the fatal “vision” that each character saw would most likely be different for each person” explains artist Andy Bergholtz in an Instagram post. “Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra’s nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her.”

Bergholtz reveals the sculpted design. It’s a warped, veiny creature with baby features and nightmarish creepiness.