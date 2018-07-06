Check out Zac Efron’s new “just for fun” hair style…

Depending on how old you are, you may or may not care about Zac Efron. He’s one of those celebrities. But if you grew up humming along to the tunes of “High School Musical” and Troy Bolton was your high school dreamboat, then you’ve most likely watched him grow up before your eyes. And you’ve watched him transform from teen sensation to adult hunk.

Well … it seems Efron has decided it time to change up his look “just for fun” and posted a photo rockin’ some intense level dreads. Ummmm, Zac … WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?! Don’t fix what isn’t broken!

We’ve come to the conclusion that we’re not sure what to think about this dramatic change. We only hope this isn’t the first warning sign in what is sure to be some sort of mental breakdown. It happened to Britney Spears, Shia LeBouf and now it looks like Efron will fall victim to the mental war that comes with being a teen celebrity.

This is worse than the first time he tried to “change his look,” and that’s saying a lot! Sad day for Zac.

Check out Efron’s new look below.

Just for fun 🤘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

And we thought this was bad…