#CheeseChallenge: The Dog Edition!

Posted by: KS95 March 8, 2019 7 Views

It’s both sad and oddly amusing to think that currently social media is obsessed with throwing Kraft singles at babies and now dogs. And while we have yet to partake in said, #cheesechallenge we were amused by these videos of dogs participating in it.

Throwing cheese at a baby is kind of mean, at least throwing cheese a dog is like a fun way to give it a treat. So while we don’t fully embrace the #cheesechallege, we make an exception for dogs.

And with that … we present our favorite videos of dogs doing the #cheesechallenge:

