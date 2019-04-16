Cher joined the Broadway cast of The Cher Show to sing “I Got You Babe”

Cher joined the Broadway cast of The Cher Show to sing “I Got You Babe”

Posted by: KS95 April 16, 2019 1 Views

Last night’s episode of The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon was completely devoted to the legend, the icon, the living sensation … Cher!

She was there talking all things Cher and promoting her new biopic musical, The Cher Show, on Broadway now. During the episode, she even joined the cast on stage for a performance of her hit song with Sonny, “I Got You Babe!”

Watch the video now:

BONUS: Watch Cher and the three Chers from The Cher Show on Broadway, as they perform, “If I Could Turn Back Time!”

Lip Sync Karaoke with Cher:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules