Cher joined the Broadway cast of The Cher Show to sing “I Got You Babe”

Last night’s episode of The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon was completely devoted to the legend, the icon, the living sensation … Cher!

She was there talking all things Cher and promoting her new biopic musical, The Cher Show, on Broadway now. During the episode, she even joined the cast on stage for a performance of her hit song with Sonny, “I Got You Babe!”

Watch the video now:



BONUS: Watch Cher and the three Chers from The Cher Show on Broadway, as they perform, “If I Could Turn Back Time!”



Lip Sync Karaoke with Cher:

