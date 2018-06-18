Child breaks $132,000 statue, but family thinks they shouldn’t pay…

Here’s the story in a nutshell: One family from Overland Park, Kansas may be responsible for a $132,000 statue that was knocked over by their child at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center last month.

A security camera captures the whole incident. As the child is leaving he initially goes over to hug the statue once successfully, but then he returns a bit later to play on the statue again and that’s when the piece falls and breaks.

Sarah Goodman, the child’s mother, says, “My children are well supervised but all people get distracted.” She also adds, “It’s in the main walkway. Not a separate room. No plexiglass. Not protected. Not held down. There was no border around it. There wasn’t even a sign around it that said, ‘Do not touch.’”

Sean Reilly, a spokesperson for the City of Overland Park claims the sculpture was never meant to be touched, and said there’s a “societal responsibility that you may not interact with it if it’s not designed for interaction. It was a piece that was loaned to us that we are responsible for. That’s public money. We are responsible to protect the public investment.”

