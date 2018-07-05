What would you do? Your child is on life support, and your boss refuses to let you call in…

Calling in to work is not necessarily fun, and there are absolutely people who take full advantage of a “sick day,” but what would you do if your child was suffering on life support and your boss refused to let you take a day off?

Well that’s what Crystal Fisher in Michigan just experienced. Last Thursday, her son was rushed to the hospital when his temperature spiked to 104 degrees and he had “low oxygen.” When she reached out to her manager at PS Food Mart, she was met with an answer that was certainly far from expected. Fisher tried to explain the severity of her son’s illness and that he was being placed on life support but Dawn, the manager, was having none of it.

Fisher posted the exchange on Facebook and things went viral. Read the text exchange below, see PS Food Marts response, and watch the news story below.

