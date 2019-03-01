Chip & Joanna Gaines donate to expecting mom after 14 years trying

A Snoo is a luxurious bed for infants up to about 6 months old. See the photo of Chip & Joanna Gaines 8 month old baby Crew below, who just outgrew his fancy bed. Chip asked fans for advice on what to do next. Many comments later, one woman’s suggestion caught Chip’s attention. Kelly Claggett is finally expecting after 14 years of trying to having a baby and she offered to buy the bed. Just like that, Chip Gaines, with the help of his assistant set up donating the bed to Kelly!

“We have been trying for a baby for several years,” Kelly wrote. “We decided not to do fertility treatments and pray, pray, pray. My mom died out of the clear blue and it was emotionally hard to dream that a baby was going to be in our future ever. Then, right before Christmas, we found out that after so long we were finally pregnant. Everything is going great. It pays to pray!”

Full story here. And a couple of the sweet comments left: