Oh, Billy Eichner! If you’ve ever seen “Billy on the Streets,” you know how crazy and wild he can get!

This time, Eichner is joined by Chris Evans, who is promoting his new film “Knives Out!” Together the two race around the streets of New York City bombarding people with a string of fast and furious questions. Oh, and at some point they’re joined by a very special guest. You’ll know them when you see them.

Watch the segment below: