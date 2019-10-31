Chris Pratt’s Father-in-law, the Terminator.

So much fun stuff in this Arnold Schwarzenegger interview with Jimmy Kimmel. One of the most entertaining 15 minute interviews I’ve ever sat through.

Right away Kimmel asks the uncomfortable question we all want an answer to. That accent, still?!?

Friends or Rivals? Schwarzenegger tricked Sylvester Stallone, how’d that turn out?

On a more serious note they talk about the California wildfires for a moment.

How does Chris Pratt stack up to Arnold? After working out together what does Arnold really think about his new family addition, son-in-law Chris Pratt. I need photo proof to compare stature.

Oh, and there’s even a short clip of the new movie Terminator: Dark Fate, which is in theaters November 1st.

Watch to the end if you love Arnold movie catch phrases!

I’ll be back.

Carissa