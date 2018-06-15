Christina Aguilera goes “incognito” with Jimmy Fallon for an NYC subway performance

James Corden may have a lock on the whole “Carpool Karaoke” thing, but Jimmy Fallon is making his own thing and it’s subway singing!

Fallon’s done it before with Miley Cyrus, and even Maroon 5 … but this time he got the one and only, Christina Aguilera! And while some might think her voice is IMMEDIATELY recognizable, if you were in the middle of a grungy subway station would you really think she was just performing for loose change?!

Watch as subway goers listen in awe to this “incognito” performance.

