You might know her as the not-so-great and basically terrible singer Miranda Sings, but in actuallity, Colleen Ballinger is a great singer! She’s so great that starting August 20th, she and Todrick Hall will be joining the Broadway company of ‘Waitress the Musical’ as Dawn and Ogie!

The musical created in large part by Sara Bareilles is based on the film by the same name! And was wildly successful when it came through the Twin Cities during its national tour!

Watch the announcement video below: