College Kids seeking ‘generic father figure’ to act as ‘BBQ Dad’

June 5 (UPI) — A group of Washington state roomies are going viral thanks to their Craigslist ad seeking a “generic father figure” to attend their Father’s Day weekend barbecue.

A post on the Spokane-area Craigslist page explains the male roommates, who “range in age from 21-26,” are seeking someone to fulfill the role of “BBQ Dad” at their barbecue June 17, the day before Father’s Day.

Desired experience:

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of a nice, cold beer on a hot summer day.”

