Colton Underwood has an official poster for his upcoming season of “The Bachelor”

ABC’s The Bachelor tweeted our first looks at Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” and it came in the form of a poster and a tiny little commercial.

Will you be watching this season?

Watch the “commercial” below, and scroll a little further for the poster:

We’re pawsitive that this is the most adorable thing you will see on the internet. #TheBachelor with @colton premieres Monday, January 7 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HuY5fQrbyu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 15, 2018

See the poster below: