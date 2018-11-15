Colton Underwood has an official poster for his upcoming season of “The Bachelor”

ABC’s The Bachelor tweeted our first looks at Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” and it came in the form of a poster and a tiny little commercial.

Will you be watching this season?

Watch the “commercial” below, and scroll a little further for the poster:

See the poster below:

