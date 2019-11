Comedian Tom Segura tries to prove that he is the best dancer amongst his friends!

When you think of Tom Segura, you don’t always think dancer! But Segura wants to prove that he’s the best dancer amongst his friends. After being challenged by Steven Seagal and his friend Bert Kreischer, he created this “dance video” to Missy Elliot’s hit song, Throw It Back.

Watch the video below: