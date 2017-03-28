Complete list of Area Codes most used by Scammers!

Scammers love using the phone to cheat their victims. Often they come from area codes you may not recognize. Good Housekeeping has put together a comprehensive list of the area codes most often used by thieves.

International Area Codes With a +1 Country Code

242 — Bahamas

246 — Barbados

268 — Antigua

284 — British Virgin Islands

345 — Cayman Islands

441 — Bermuda

473 — Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

649 — Turks and Caicos

664 — Montserrat

721 — Sint Maarten

758 — St. Lucia

767 — Dominica

784 — St. Vincent and Grenadines

809, 829 and 849 — Dominican Republic

868 — Trinidad and Tobago

869 — St. Kitts and Nevis

876 — Jamaica

