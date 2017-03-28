Complete list of Area Codes most used by Scammers!

Scammers love using the phone to cheat their victims. Often they come from area codes you may not recognize. Good Housekeeping has put together a comprehensive list of the area codes most often used by thieves.
International Area Codes With a +1 Country Code
242 — Bahamas
246 — Barbados
268 — Antigua
284 — British Virgin Islands
345 — Cayman Islands
441 — Bermuda
473 — Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique
649 — Turks and Caicos
664 — Montserrat
721 — Sint Maarten
758 — St. Lucia
767 — Dominica
784 — St. Vincent and Grenadines
809, 829 and 849 — Dominican Republic
868 — Trinidad and Tobago
869 — St. Kitts and Nevis
876 — Jamaica
