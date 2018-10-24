A cool crocheted Halloween costume? WHAT?!

Can you imagine if your mom told you, “I’m gonna crochet your Halloween costume, but I promise it will be super cool!”

Our response would be, “Um…hard pass, Mom! Fork over the cash and let’s buy something super cool!”

Well … for most parents that might be true, but this Ohio mom created an elaborate Slimmer from “Ghostbusters” costume for her son Jack! Seriously, not only is this costume pretty sweet, it also looks amaZIngly comfortable.

It’s probably WAY too late to ask her to make our costumes this year, but can we be put on next year’s list?!