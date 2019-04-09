Cool Whip launches new “Birthday Cake” flavor!

Cool Whip launches new “Birthday Cake” flavor!

Posted by: KS95 April 9, 2019 37 Views

Here’s one for a future “Snicky Snack” episode … Cool Whip Birthday Cake flavor!

While there hasn’t been an official launch of the new flavor, people have started spotting the product in local grocery stores including @JunkFoodMom, a popular food Instagrammer based in Michigan!

Take a look, and let us know if you find it in stores locally!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules