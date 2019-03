Here at KS95, we’re always really proud of the dads who have decided to step up their game and be cool AF!

While visiting Walt Disney World with his daughter, this dad decided to serenade not only his daughter but other Grand Floridian visitors with an impromptu performance of “Ave Maria!” A lot of kids would be mortified by this, but what makes this video even better is seeing the smile on his daughters face while he sings!

