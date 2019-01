#CoolDadAlert: Father/Son duo decide to dress up in “Frozen” costumes and “Let It Go!”

There are some seriously cool dads out there, and this dad deserves a special shout out!

Some dads might scoff when asked to dance to “Frozen” songs … especially by their son, but not this dad. He pulled out his adult size Elsa costume, and decided to dance right alongside him. Why? Because, “it’s important to teach children you can do whatever you want to do” and that it’s okay to “let go!”

Way to go, dad!