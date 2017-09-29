Cover Girl has a “NEW” Face!
Maye Musk attends the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meet Cover Girl’s newest star, 69-year-old model, dietician and entrepreneur Maye Musk. She is also the mother of Tesla inventor Elon Musk.

