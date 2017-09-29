Cover Girl has a “NEW” Face!

I’m so excited to say that I’m now officially a COVERGIRL! My three kids, ten grandchildren and I have had the hardest time trying to keep it a secret until today’s big announcement. Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up. Thank you COVERGIRL, for including me in your tribe of diversity. Beauty truly is for women of all ages, and I can’t wait to take you all along this amazing journey with me! Follow @covergirl for more updates. #JustGettingStarted #COVERGIRLMADE

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:46am PDT