In case you missed the performance of “I Don’t Think About You” on @NBCTheVoice here you go!! ✨💕 – Team KC pic.twitter.com/YLhVl0xIww — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 8, 2018



Kelly Clarkson performed I Don’t Think About You on The Voice this week but she’s not -just- a talented singer… she’s a quilter too! She customized one for each of her fellow coaches with the hashtag #madewithlovenotperfection .

I’m pretty talented… at burning myself with a hot glue gun. #ouchie

-Carissa