The Craziest things the TSA found this year!

Bob Burns is a blogger, a TSA agent and funny as all get out.
He recently posted a video showing the top 10 weirdest things confiscated by the TSA last year. The items are laugh out loud funny themselves but when you add Bob’s delivery….security checks never seemed so awesome.
Our officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. As our end of year gift to our followers, we’d like to share our #TopTen Most Unusual Finds of 2016! It behooves you to check it out! Did we pick your favorites? If not, tell us you’re your favorite find of 2016 is. #TSAGoodCatch