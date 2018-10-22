“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” got a crazy new intro!

As CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” dives into its final season, we are introduced to a brand new title sequence for the show! Over the course of four seasons we’ve watched as Rebecca Bunch (played by Rachel Bloom) struggles to try to connect, disconnect, and reconnect with her former camp boyfriend Josh.

The show is described as, “an American romantic musical comedy-drama” (say that five times fast) and is actually pretty hilarious. For those of you in total darkness about the series, click here.

For the rest of you, enjoy the new season four title sequence below:



Check out the title sequence from seasons past below.

SEASON THREE:



SEASON TWO:



SEASON ONE:

