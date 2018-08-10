Maggie Gyllenhaal poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Kindergarten Teacher", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) The creep-factor… the suspense… (video) Posted by: Carissa August 10, 2018 0 Views I’m gonna need to borrow your Netflix account mmmk? The Kindergarten Teacher: streaming starts October 12th. Such talent those Gyllenhaals! (But Maggie has always been my fave.) I’m definitely a comedy show gal but this is the type of suspense I can sit through. Carissa 2018-08-10 Carissa