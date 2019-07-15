Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 284 – We had some specials guests at the end of the podcast today…. Crisco and Dez! Wait, but they were also on the podcast, correct? Yes. They also make an appearance at the end of the… ya know what, just listen. You won’t regret it!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 284 – We had some specials guests at the end of the podcast today…. Crisco and Dez! Wait, but they were also on the podcast, correct? Yes. They also make an appearance at the end of the… ya know what, just listen. You won’t regret it!

Posted by: rpavich July 15, 2019 83 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 284 – We had some specials guests at the end of the podcast today…. Crisco and Dez! Wait, but they were also on the podcast, correct? Yes. They also make an appearance at the end of the… ya know what, just listen. You won’t regret it!

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules