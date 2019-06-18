Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 268 – A listener suggested a game called “Tipsy Crisco”. We ask questions about Ryan to Crisco and if he gets them wrong, he has to drink a shot! Hilarious!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 268 – A listener suggested a game called “Tipsy Crisco”. We ask questions about Ryan to Crisco and if he gets them wrong, he has to drink a shot! Hilarious!

Posted by: rpavich June 18, 2019 0 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 268 – A listener suggested a game called “Tipsy Crisco”. We ask questions about Ryan to Crisco and if he gets them wrong, he has to drink a shot! Hilarious!

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules