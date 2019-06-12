Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 264 – Turns out people judge 12 things about you in the first few seconds of meeting you! What are they!? Find out on Today’s After hours!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 264 – Turns out people judge 12 things about you in the first few seconds of meeting you! What are they!? Find out on Today’s After hours!

Posted by: rpavich June 12, 2019 105 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: After Hours: 264 – Turns out people judge 12 things about you in the first few seconds of meeting you! What are they!? Find out on Today’s After hours!

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules