Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 312 – Crisco’s State Fair attire was delivered today and Dez couldn’t help but to make a flowing shawl out out of it. That’s a big shirt….
Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 312 – Crisco’s State Fair attire was delivered today and Dez couldn’t help but to make a flowing shawl out out of it. That’s a big shirt….
Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 312 – Crisco’s State Fair attire was delivered today and Dez couldn’t help but to make a flowing shawl out out of it. That’s a big shirt….