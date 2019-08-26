Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 315 – Due to some technical problems, we won’t have a new After Hours today but please enjoy a replay from the time Crisco revealed how much he spends on gaming. Remember… he is an adult!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 315 – Due to some technical problems, we won’t have a new After Hours today but please enjoy a replay from the time Crisco revealed how much he spends on gaming. Remember… he is an adult!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show August 26, 2019 0 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 315 – Due to some technical problems, we won’t have a new After Hours today but please enjoy a replay from the time Crisco revealed how much he spends on gaming. Remember… he is an adult!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules