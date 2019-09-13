Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 328 – Crisco is not good with money, we know this, but what did he not run by his financial adviser (Ryan) that caused such an uproar today on the podcast?!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 328 – Crisco is not good with money, we know this, but what did he not run by his financial adviser (Ryan) that caused such an uproar today on the podcast?!

Posted by: rpavich September 13, 2019 0 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 328 – Crisco is not good with money, we know this, but what did he not run by his financial adviser (Ryan) that caused such an uproar today on the podcast?!

About rpavich

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules