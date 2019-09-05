Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 322 – We start the podcast with Dez giving Crisco a heartfelt gift… which then leads to a “rousing” discussion about Crisco’s shirt choices. Maybe Dreamsicle isn’t the best choice for ya, Big Guy!
