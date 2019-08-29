Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Can you guess the Minnesota State Fair’s top ten earners?!

We talked about it on the air this morning, but for the first time, FIVE food vendors have jumped into the million-dollar club during the Minnesota State Fair!

Counting down from 10, here are the best-selling food vendors at the fair!

10. Giggles’ Campfire Grill (Home of the Duck Drummies): $555,611.

9. Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds : $613,449.

8. Carousel Barbeque: $654,288.

7. The Blue Barn: $687,610.

6. Preferred Pickle: $750,937.

5. Fresh French Fries: $1,022,857.

4. The Corn Roast: 1,041,010.

3. The Midwest Dairy Association’s All You Can Drink Milk Booth: $1,080,042.

2. Mouth Trap Cheese Curds: $1,355,024.

1. Sweet Martha’s Cookies: $4,734,587.

While some of those were no surprise, it’s still a bit shocking to see the actual numbers!