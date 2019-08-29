Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Can you guess the Minnesota State Fair’s top ten earners?!

Posted by: KS95 August 29, 2019 304 Views

We talked about it on the air this morning, but for the first time, FIVE food vendors have jumped into the million-dollar club during the Minnesota State Fair!

Counting down from 10, here are the best-selling food vendors at the fair!

10. Giggles’ Campfire Grill (Home of the Duck Drummies): $555,611.

9. Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds : $613,449.

8. Carousel Barbeque: $654,288.

7. The Blue Barn: $687,610.

6. Preferred Pickle: $750,937.

5. Fresh French Fries: $1,022,857.

4. The Corn Roast: 1,041,010.

3. The Midwest Dairy Association’s All You Can Drink Milk Booth: $1,080,042.

2. Mouth Trap Cheese Curds: $1,355,024.

1. Sweet Martha’s Cookies: $4,734,587.

While some of those were no surprise, it’s still a bit shocking to see the actual numbers!

