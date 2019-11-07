Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco found Emily!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show November 7, 2019 1,204 Views

Last week, we posted about a girl named Emily! She was Crisco’s ex and he wanted to apologize for being a “bad boyfriend” while they were together. Sounds great, right? To bad he was such a bad boyfriend that he didn’t even remember her last name …

A week went by and we thought we were never going to #FindEmily, but then this week WE FOUND HER!

Listen to the audio from Crisco’s conversation with Emily!

