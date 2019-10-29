Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco’s Looking for Emily!

View this post on Instagram

This morning, Crisco told us about an ex-girlfriend he would like to apologize to. Apparently he was a terrible boyfriend. They dated back when he was in his early 20’s and he’d like to say he’s sorry for all sorts of things… like never learning her last name! So, if you know any teachers named Emily with curly black hair and a great smile, let us know! Crisco’s got something he’d like to say to her!