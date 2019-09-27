Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Guess what? We won not one but TWO huge awards!

Normally we’re not the type of people who like to toot our own horns, but something very special happened this week. KS95 and the KS95 Morning Show won two huge awards in the industry!

We are so excited to announce that we took home the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters large market station of the year and the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters large market personalities of the year for Crisco, Dez and Ryan!

If it weren’t for all our amazing listeners that tune in every day, and show up to our events we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. So thank you, and here’s to another year of New Morning Fun!

