Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Guess who knows all the words to Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts?’

Let’s face it … Lizzo is the talk of the town! People can’t get enough of her hit song, ‘Truth Hurts’ and if you haven’t met someone that has joking declared themself as “100% the b**ch,” you might need to get out more.
The other day, our lovely Dez realized that not only was she a fan of the Minnesota rapper, but so was little Dusty!
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Look who’s excited for @lizzobeeating tonight at the @armorymn! Just kidding, but Dusty does know all the lyrics. #whoops #regram via @dezks95 . . . The moment you realize your 4 year old daughter knows the words to mommy’s favorite @lizzobeeating song! 😂😂 #truthhurts #welovelizzo