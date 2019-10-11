Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Guess who knows all the words to Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts?’

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Guess who knows all the words to Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts?’

Posted by: KS95 October 11, 2019 0 Views

Let’s face it … Lizzo is the talk of the town! People can’t get enough of her hit song, ‘Truth Hurts’ and if you haven’t met someone that has joking declared themself as “100% the b**ch,” you might need to get out more.

The other day, our lovely Dez realized that not only was she a fan of the Minnesota rapper, but so was little Dusty!

Check out the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules